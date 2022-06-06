Link Fund Solutions sued again over Woodford collapse

Link Fund Solutions is set to face another legal challenge regarding its role in the collapse of Neil Woodford's flagship fund in 2019, as Harcus Parker began court proceedings against the authorised corporate director. The multimillion-pound claim was filed on Friday (3 June), representing 1,500 claimants, with further claims to come as campaign has a further 5,500 investors already signed up. This adds to Leigh Day's case, which formally brought proceedings against Link back in September...