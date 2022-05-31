Eurozone inflation hits record high amid soaring food and energy prices

clock • 2 min read
Eurozone inflation hits record high amid soaring food and energy prices

Inflation in the eurozone reached 8.1% in May, preliminary figures from Europe's statistics office showed, hitting a new record high for the seventh month in a row as food and energy prices soared. The inflation rate was up from April's record high of 7.4% and higher than expectations of 7.8%. The core rate, which excludes food and energy prices, also posted an unexpected increase to 4.4% from 3.9%. It comes after recent inflation data from a number of major European economies surprised to...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Twitter investors sue Elon Musk for stock 'manipulation' during takeover bid

Morningstar: European equity funds return to positive territory in April