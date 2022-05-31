Eurozone inflation hits record high amid soaring food and energy prices

Inflation in the eurozone reached 8.1% in May, preliminary figures from Europe's statistics office showed, hitting a new record high for the seventh month in a row as food and energy prices soared. The inflation rate was up from April's record high of 7.4% and higher than expectations of 7.8%. The core rate, which excludes food and energy prices, also posted an unexpected increase to 4.4% from 3.9%. It comes after recent inflation data from a number of major European economies surprised to...