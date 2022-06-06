Investors Trust marks 20th anniversary

Investors Trust is celebrating its 20-year anniversary of providing clients and financial advisors with solutions and services in the international investment space.

Since its creation in 2002, Investors Trust now has with clients in more than 100 markets around the world with offices in Malaysia, the Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, Dubai, Hong Kong, Uruguay and the United States.

John Zelaya, co-owner of the company, said that the company was created because of a gap in the marketplace and that he was "genuinely excited" about investments and insurance. "We were willing to do what others are not willing to do," he said.

Improvements

"Before starting Investors Trust, we worked as distributors at insurance companies where we were always being told no to the improvements and ideas we had and that was the time when we decided we needed to build our own company and do things the way that we want them to be done so we can better serve our clients."

Ariel Amigo, pictured left, head of distribution and chief of marketing at Investors Trust said that the company's "modernized approach" to investing with "flexible solutions and innovative tools" for individuals to build and manage their wealth has been a source of pride for the company.

Technology

"Over the past 20 years, we have seen great success in our approach, and we do that by listening to the field, researching market trends, investing in technology, and always thinking for the future. It is our innovative nature that continues to drive us forward."

The company said that it will continue to work alongside financial advisors to keep improving the services and products offered to a global audience of financial advisors and investors looking for convenient and secure online investment management.

"We grew up in this business, we watched our parents in this business, and we think that creating a business that is friendly for financial advisors and clients is the most important thing we can do because if we make the job enjoyable and easier for them then that makes everyone's life easier," William Zelaya, co-owner of the company added.

To find out more about Investors Trust's history, visit www.investors-trust.com/20year/celebration.