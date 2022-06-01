Queen Elizabeth II has reigned over 70 years of rising life expectancy

Life expectancy at older ages has increased sharply since The Queen's accession to the UK throne 70 years ago, according to analysis of official figures by retirement specialist Just Group. The average 65-year-old man in 2022 is now expected to live to age 85.6, which is more than nine years longer than in 1952. And the average 65-year-old woman today is forecast to live to age 88.2, nearly eight more years. "For every eight days of Her Majesty's rule, male life expectancy at age 65 has risen...