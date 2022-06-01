ZEDRA acquires UK professional pension trustee firm 

ZEDRA, the global specialist in Corporate Services & Global Expansion, Active Wealth and Fund Solutions, has acquired a second independent UK professional pension trustee firm, Caledonian Trustees Limited. Founded in 2006, Caledonian is a specialist provider of professional independent trustee and secretarial services to corporate pension and funeral plans. This acquisition, which follows those of Inside Pensions and PTL in 2021, further enhances ZEDRA's presence in the UK pension space....
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes