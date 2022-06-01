ZEDRA acquires UK professional pension trustee firm 

ZEDRA, the global specialist in Corporate Services & Global Expansion, Active Wealth and Fund Solutions, has acquired a second independent UK professional pension trustee firm, Caledonian Trustees Limited. Founded in 2006, Caledonian is a specialist provider of professional independent trustee and secretarial services to corporate pension and funeral plans. This acquisition, which follows those of Inside Pensions and PTL in 2021, further enhances ZEDRA's presence in the UK pension space....