Vanguard names new head of multi-asset solutions in Europe 

Vanguard today (1 June) announced that Andreas Zingg, current country head and managing officer of Vanguard Investments Switzerland, will assume the newly created role of head of multi-asset solutions for Vanguard, Europe. Zingg will report to Rick Vassell, head of Vanguard's Portfolio Review Department team. PRD oversees the funds and ETFs that Vanguard offers and evaluates and develops new funds and ETFs. In his new role, Zingg will be responsible for Vanguard's entire European multi-asset...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes