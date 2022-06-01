Vanguard names new head of multi-asset solutions in Europe 

Vanguard names new head of multi-asset solutions in Europe 

Vanguard today (1 June) announced that Andreas Zingg, current country head and managing officer of Vanguard Investments Switzerland, will assume the newly created role of head of multi-asset solutions for Vanguard, Europe. Zingg will report to Rick Vassell, head of Vanguard's Portfolio Review Department team. PRD oversees the funds and ETFs that Vanguard offers and evaluates and develops new funds and ETFs. In his new role, Zingg will be responsible for Vanguard's entire European multi-asset...

