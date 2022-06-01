AILO flags big progress in international social attitudes as Pride month starts   

Vicki Hotchkiss, chair of AILO's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) committee, has highlighted how the 50th anniversary, and Pride Month in June, make it an ideal time to celebrate the achievements of the generation which built the foundations for today's Pride movement. In a statement on 31 May by the Association of International Life Offices, Hotchkiss (pictured) said: "As always, Pride Month will be an important time to reflect on the allyship offered to existing LGBTQ+ colleagues and,...