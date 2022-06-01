Duo found guilty of defrauding 2,000 investors in £37m green investment scam 

Two former directors of an ethical investment scheme were convicted at a London court on Tuesday of defrauding investors out of £37m through the promotion of a Brazilian forestry scheme. In a statement by the Serious Fraud on 31 May, it said an SFO investigation, conducted with assistance from partner agencies across the globe, revealed that Andrew Nathaniel Skeene and Junie Conrad Omari Bowers had deceived around 2,000 investors. Global Forestry Investments was presented as a secure, well-managed,...