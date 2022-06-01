DWS chief resigns in wake of greenwashing raid

DWS chief executive Asoka Woehrmann has resigned from the German asset manager, less than 24 hours after a raid on the business by German police and regulator BaFin. Effective 10 June, Woehrmann will leave the firm in the hands of Stefan Hoops, who currently serves as head of corporate bank at Deutsche Bank, with David Lynne, current head of corporate bank, Asia Pacific, taking on Hoops' soon-to-be former role. In a departing memo to employees, outgoing CEO Woerhmann told employees it was a...