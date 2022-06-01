DWS chief resigns in wake of greenwashing raid

DWS chief executive Asoka Woehrmann has resigned from the German asset manager, less than 24 hours after a raid on the business by German police and regulator BaFin. Effective 10 June, Woehrmann will leave the firm in the hands of Stefan Hoops, who currently serves as head of corporate bank at Deutsche Bank, with David Lynne, current head of corporate bank, Asia Pacific, taking on Hoops' soon-to-be former role. In a departing memo to employees, outgoing CEO Woerhmann told employees it was a...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes