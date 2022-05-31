Franklin Templeton buys BNY Mellon subsidiary Alcentra

Franklin Templeton has confirmed it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase BNY Alcentra Group Holdings from BNY Mellon. Alcentra has been a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation since 2006 and is one of BNY Mellon Investment Management's eight investment firms. The transaction is expected to completed by the end of Q1 next year, customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals. Franklin Templeton: High barriers to entry compound 20% semiconductor...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes