Franklin Templeton buys BNY Mellon subsidiary Alcentra

Franklin Templeton has confirmed it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase BNY Alcentra Group Holdings from BNY Mellon. Alcentra has been a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation since 2006 and is one of BNY Mellon Investment Management's eight investment firms. The transaction is expected to completed by the end of Q1 next year, customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals. Franklin Templeton: High barriers to entry compound 20% semiconductor...