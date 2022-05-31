43 asset managers publish net zero targets for 2050

43 asset managers representing $16trn in AUM have disclosed their initial targets for the proportion of assets managed in line with achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner, published as part of The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (NZAM). Asset managers who have set these targets include BlackRock (77% of total AUM initially committed to be managed in line with net zero), Danske Bank (68% of total AUM) and Vanguard (just 4% of total AUM). NZAM is an international group of asset managers committed...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes