iPensions Group integrates £500m AUA from Forthplus SIPP ahead of schedule 

Growing SIPP provider iPensions Group has completed the seamless migration of Forthplus SIPP customers ahead of schedule integrating £500m assets under administration. iPensions Group acquired the business assets of Edinburgh-based Forthplus Pensions, which was in administration, at the end of last year and initially expected to take at least six months to transfer the accounts of almost 2,500 customers. However, the migration has been finalised faster than expected giving former Forthplus...