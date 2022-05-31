People Moves: HSBC, FCA, Sacker & Partners, Quilter, Crestbridge, IQ-EQ, Irwin Mitchell 

HSBC HSBC has named Mathieu Forcioli in a new role as the global and Asia-Pacific head of alternatives, under the bank's investments and wealth solutions division for its wealth and personal banking business. Forcioli, who will be based in Hong Kong, will join HSBC on 1 September from Antarctica Asset Management in Hong Kong where he is head of Antarctica Private, responsible for the private markets offering globally. He previously set up and grew the Asia operations of Moonfare. Before...