Nigel Green fined and banned for five years in South Africa 

South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has fined Brite Advisors South Africa ZAR 10m (£510,000) and deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green ZAR 2.5m (£127,560). The regulator said in an enforcement action notice on 27 May that Green was a director of Brite Advisors South Africa (Brite) from 2008 until 2015. It said in his capacity as director Green "contravened / failed to comply with the following financial sector laws": 4.1. section 2(a) of the FI Act in that he failed...