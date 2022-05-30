Mirabaud hires new head of distribution

Mirabaud Asset Management has hired Liisa Juntunen as head of distribution, a newly created role. Juntunen (pictured) will oversee client relations, business development, marketing and product strategy for the firm across Europe. The new head previously worked at LGIM and AllianceBernstein and joins from PGIM Quantitative Solutions, the quantitative and multi-asset specialist of PGIM. Mirabaud AM hires Chabi Nouri as private equity partner Juntunen said she was "excited for the new challenge",...
