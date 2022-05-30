Waning 'tech wreck' is a buying opportunity for investors

Tech stocks have been radically beaten-up in recent months as interest rates are hiked, but savvy investors are now starting to increase exposure to this currently out-of-favour sector, according to Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere Group. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures rose ahead of the open on Monday, as major indexes snapped long weekly losing streaks on Friday. Green said: "The tech-heavy Nasdaq has shed almost 27% of its value so far in 2022. And earlier this month...