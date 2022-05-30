Cross-jurisdictional crypto macro fund debuts with support from Carey Olsen and Oakbridge 

clock • 1 min read
Cross-jurisdictional crypto macro fund debuts with support from Carey Olsen and Oakbridge 

Carey Olsen and Oakbridge Fund Services (Oakbridge) recently advised the regulated Singapore investment manager Phillip Street Partners on the launch of PSP Digital Macro Fund Limited (the Fund). The Fund's aim is to deliver uncorrelated absolute returns across multiple asset classes, including digital assets. It is structured as a Jersey limited company and established as a Jersey Private Fund, with the potential to upgrade to a Jersey Expert Fund in the future. Kok Lee Sit of Phillip Street...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

iPensions Group integrates £500m AUA from Forthplus SIPP ahead of schedule 

HMRC tracks 277 suspect firms across 12 'artificially' used tax havens