Cross-jurisdictional crypto macro fund debuts with support from Carey Olsen and Oakbridge 

Carey Olsen and Oakbridge Fund Services (Oakbridge) recently advised the regulated Singapore investment manager Phillip Street Partners on the launch of PSP Digital Macro Fund Limited (the Fund). The Fund's aim is to deliver uncorrelated absolute returns across multiple asset classes, including digital assets. It is structured as a Jersey limited company and established as a Jersey Private Fund, with the potential to upgrade to a Jersey Expert Fund in the future. Kok Lee Sit of Phillip Street...