Kuwait on cusp of extending expat residency to five years amid tighter penalties

Kuwait's parliamentary Interior and Defence Affairs Committee has passed draft rules extending the maximum residency period for expats to five years which now require a final vote from the National Assembly. Expats in Kuwait currently renew their residency visa every two-three years, depending on whether they are working in the private or public sector. But expats who have their residency renewal application rejected must leave the country. Head of the Interior and Defense Committee, MP...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes