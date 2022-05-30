Kuwait on cusp of extending expat residency to five years amid tighter penalties

clock • 1 min read
Kuwait on cusp of extending expat residency to five years amid tighter penalties

Kuwait's parliamentary Interior and Defence Affairs Committee has passed draft rules extending the maximum residency period for expats to five years which now require a final vote from the National Assembly. Expats in Kuwait currently renew their residency visa every two-three years, depending on whether they are working in the private or public sector. But expats who have their residency renewal application rejected must leave the country. Head of the Interior and Defense Committee, MP...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

iPensions Group integrates £500m AUA from Forthplus SIPP ahead of schedule 

HMRC tracks 277 suspect firms across 12 'artificially' used tax havens