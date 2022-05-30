Money can't buy you happiness, but it can buy you a big yacht

You only have to watch a Bond movie or open a high-end lifestyle magazine to see how much superyachts are romanticised, so much so that anyone who can afford one, wants one. It is the non-essential toy of the rich, say Siobhan Silk, Managing Associate, Yachts & Superyachts, Ince, and Matthew Biles, Partner & Head of Private Wealth, Ince. However, they are not toys; they are incredibly expensive moveable assets that need to be purchased and structured according to the buyer's requirements. In...