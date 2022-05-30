Quilter appoints Berkeley Group's Glyn Barker as chair

Quilter has appointed Berkeley Group's Glyn Barker as its new chair, effective from 1 June 2022. Barker (pictured), who held an executive career at PwC for 36 years before becoming the chair of property developer Berkeley Group in 2012, will also join Quilter's board as a non-executive director and as a member of its Board Renumeration Committee. In March this year, Quilter first announced that former chair Glyn Jones would not seek re-election at the firm's annual general meeting in May "in...