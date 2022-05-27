Guernsey FCS flags another step forward in its sustainable finance remit

The Guernsey Financial Services Commission's (GFSC) membership of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosure (TNFD) is ‘another step forward on an exciting journey' to doing global good, says Guernsey Finance's Head of Sustainable Finance. Stephanie Glover (pictured) said the development demonstrates that the GFSC is further building on an already strong contribution to the island being a good global citizen and leader in this space. The Commission's application was accepted in...