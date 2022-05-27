Shakira loses Spanish court appeal in tax fraud case

Colombian singer Shakira's appeal in a Spain tax fraud case was dismissed on 26 May. The Colombian singer was first charged in 2018 with failing to pay €14.5 million ($15.5 million) on income earned between 2012 and 2014, according to The Associated Press. She denied any wrongdoing when she testified in June 2019, but a judge ruled in July 2021 that there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial. In its Thursday decision, the Spanish court said evidence suggests Shakira was "a habitual...