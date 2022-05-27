Lombard Odier seals strategic alliance with Australian wealth manager 

Swiss private bank Lombard Odier and Australian wealth manager JBWere have signed a strategic alliance agreement which formalises a partnership that started in 2011. Under the agreement, Lombard Odier will provide JBWere clients with onshore access to its globally diversified, risk-based investment solutions such as family services expertise and access to private assets. JBWere's strong local network and knowledge is expected to bolster Lombard Odier's development in Australia. JBWere is...