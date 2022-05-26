MAS hits OCBC Bank with S$330m capital requirement over response to scams

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on 26 May it had imposed an additional capital requirement, of approximately S$330m, on OCBC Bank (OCBC), given deficiencies in the bank's response to a wave of spoofed SMS phishing scams in December 2021. OCBC is required to apply a multiplier of 1.3 times to its risk-weighted assets for operational risk. This translates to an additional amount of approximately S$330 million in regulatory capital (based on reported financial statements as at...