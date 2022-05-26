AILO launches Vulnerability Code of Conduct to champion best industry practice

The Association of International Life Offices (AILO) has launched a Vulnerability Code of Conduct in a bid to evolve a consistent and strong approach across the industry. The Code aims to help members develop greater insights into vulnerability, and how it impacts customers, AILO said in a statement on 25 May. Mike Foxall, chair of AILO's Proposition and Customer Outcomes Committee, led the project to create the Code of Conduct. He said: "It's a guide that will help members to evolve strong...