SEC unveils new ESG fund disclosure and naming requirements

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed two new rule changes that aim to prevent greenwashing in ESG funds. The regulator voted yesterday (25 May) to issue a proposal that would broaden the SEC's fund naming rules, while the other would increased disclosure requirements for ESG funds. The SEC already holds that if a fund's name suggests a focus on particular industries, geographies or investment types, it has to invest at least 80% of its portfolio in those assets. Yesterday's...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes