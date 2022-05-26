SEC unveils new ESG fund disclosure and naming requirements

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed two new rule changes that aim to prevent greenwashing in ESG funds. The regulator voted yesterday (25 May) to issue a proposal that would broaden the SEC's fund naming rules, while the other would increased disclosure requirements for ESG funds. The SEC already holds that if a fund's name suggests a focus on particular industries, geographies or investment types, it has to invest at least 80% of its portfolio in those assets. Yesterday's...