Morningstar: European equity funds return to positive territory in April

Investors put €1.3bn into equity funds last month, a modest result when compared to the two-year average, but one that allowed the global category group to return to positive territory after March redemptions. According to Morningstar data on European fund flows in April, the infrastructure and clean energy sectors, as well as global large-cap blend and equity income funds, were the primary beneficiaries. After the outflows in March, and despite growing concerns on the economy, rising inflation...