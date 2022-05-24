Bank of England warns climate risks to become 'persistent drag' on profitability

A top HSBC executive may have downplayed the threat posed by climate risks, but the Bank of England's latest stress test exercise suggests financial firms' profits would be hit. The timing may be entirely coincidental, but it makes it hard not to interpret it as a direct riposte. Just days after HSBC Asset Management's head of responsible investment Stuart Kirk offered a blistering critique of regulatory efforts to enhance the financial sector's climate risk management - "the amount of work these...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes