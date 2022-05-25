Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority hands out €9.5m fine to digital bank 

Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority has fined digital savings and investment bank Nordnet €9.5m for not having met requirements for intraday short-selling services. Issues with Nordnet's internal guidelines, procedures, risk management and risk assessment as well as in its duty of care to its customers, were highlighted by the Financial Supervisory Authority in a statement on 25 May. "The investigation was initiated by the short-selling transactions of Nordnet's customers in shares of...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes