Malta fails to implement anti-corruption strategy called for by European watchdog

Malta has only implemented "satisfactorily or dealt with in a satisfactory manner" two of the twenty-three recommendations made in 2019 by the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO). The Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) was established in 1999 by the Council of Europe to monitor States' compliance with the organisation's anti-corruption standards. This latest update compliance report published yesterday (24 May ) deals with "Preventing corruption and promoting integrity in central...