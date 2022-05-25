Premier Miton hires abrdn managers to launch new sustainable EM fund

clock • 2 min read
Premier Miton hires abrdn managers to launch new sustainable EM fund

Premier Miton Investors announced that abrdn managers, Fiona Manning (pictured) and William Scholes, will be joining the firm to run a new sustainable emerging market fund. The pair will join the company in August with the fund launching early next year. It will invest in high quality emerging market companies which have a positive impact on the environment and society as well as generating returns. Premier Miton's Rayner: Why 'low risk' assets have changed for first time in 30 years ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Queen's Speech: Bill announced to strengthen financial services industry

WisdomTree hits back at "false and misleading" shareholder claims