Premier Miton hires abrdn managers to launch new sustainable EM fund

Premier Miton Investors announced that abrdn managers, Fiona Manning (pictured) and William Scholes, will be joining the firm to run a new sustainable emerging market fund. The pair will join the company in August with the fund launching early next year. It will invest in high quality emerging market companies which have a positive impact on the environment and society as well as generating returns. Premier Miton's Rayner: Why 'low risk' assets have changed for first time in 30 years ...
