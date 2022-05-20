People Moves: Oak Group, IWP, Harneys, Alexforbes Offshore, Value Partners, First Sentier, CD&R, BTIG

Oak Group

Private client, corporate services and fund administration business Oak Group (Oak) has appointed James Tracey as managing director of its funds business in Guernsey (subject to regulatory approval).

Tracey, who has joined Oak from JTC Group in Guernsey where he has been managing director since 2018, is heading up Oak Fund Services, which delivers specialist bespoke fund administration services to private equity, open ended, listed and alternative asset fund structures.

He has a career in the finance industry spanning more than 20 years and has extensive knowledge of investment and wealth management structures across a wide variety of asset classes. He has worked in Guernsey since 2001 and has held director positions at a number of management and investment companies, in addition to Board positions for operating companies in the Channel Islands and UK.

He succeeds Paul Schreibke who is moving to Mauritius to take up a new role with the firm.

Graham McCormack, Oak's Chief Executive Officer, said: "James' appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Oak's growth strategy and his significant amount of experience in the global alternative funds space makes him a valuable addition to our senior team.

"With his excellent track record in the industry and his proven leadership qualities, we look forward to James leading the funds team in Guernsey and further developing our offering, whilst ensuring that we continue to offer the highest quality service to our clients."

Tracey added: "I'm delighted to join an ambitious forward-thinking team at Oak and am particularly proud to be part of a purpose-led business that prioritises ESG values. I'm excited by this new role and look forward to supporting the firm's ongoing growth plans."

IWP

IWP (Independent Wealth Planners), the nationwide group of independent financial advisers, has appointed Dominic Easton as chief financial officer.

Easton has worked within financial services and fintech firms for over twenty years, with a strong focus on supporting integration and organic and inorganic growth.

He was previously CFO at wealth platform consolidator Avalon, where he also oversaw Novia Financial and Wealthtime. He started his career as an auditor at PwC, before moving into financial services at Standard Chartered Bank. He has also held senior roles at insurance specialists Beazley and Chill Insurance and comparison platform GoCompare.

Harneys

Harneys is pleased to announce that Peter Nagle has been appointed the new CEO of Harneys Fiduciary, effective 3 May 2022.

In his new role, Nagle will be responsible for managing the overall operations of the Fiduciary business, including driving profitability, managing the organisational structure and strategy, and communicating with the Fiduciary Board.

He is highly experienced in the financial services industry having held various senior positions, at board level, in Hong Kong, Singapore, Ireland, and Mauritius covering custody, depositary, fund administration, investor services, and corporate & regulatory services.

He has considerable experience devising and implementing successful strategy programmes including sales and marketing. He is also experienced in risk management, people management, technology, M&A and integrations and has extensive corporate governance knowledge.

With over 35 years of experience, he has vast knowledge of managing and maximising the contribution of teams from diverse cultures across the globe.

Prior to joining Harneys Fiduciary, Nagle was chief commercial officer at Sanne Plc where he was responsible for client service delivery across all jurisdictions and the firm's commercial development.

Alexforbes Offshore

Alexforbes Offshore has appointed a new head of wealth management and corporate consulting.

Timothy Townsend has more than 14 years' experience in international wealth planning and investments having previously worked for Standard Bank, Ashburton Investments and Lloyds Banking Group.

Managing director Adrian Peacock said: "Tim's appointment matches our aspiration to focus on delivering purposeful advice that makes a positive impact on our institutional and individual clients' lives. His adaptable style reflects his and the firm's desire to connect across the generations and position the company as one that genuinely cares about unlocking the powerful insight provided by financial planning to make a lasting positive impact on people's lives."

The appointment comes as the company launches a name change, new brand and strapline: ‘Insight, Advice, Impact'.

The formerly named Alexander Forbes Offshore was established in Jersey in 1975 with the South Africa Headquarters going much further back to 1935.

Value Partners

Value Partners Group has named Otto CHOI as senior director, institutional business, effective 16 May 2022.

CHOI is responsible for developing Value Partners' Institutional Business in North Asia. At the same time, he also collaborates with the Group's overseas offices on global institutional business and consultants relations coverage. Based in Hong Kong, Mr. CHOI reports to the Group's President, June WONG.

CHOI has extensive experience in the asset management industry. He was most recently Head of China Institutional Business at Allianz Global Investors (‘AGI').

He joined AGI in 2011 and has spent more than ten years with the company. During his time at AGI, he served in senior positions in the company's Hong Kong and China Institutional Business divisions. He joined the company after graduating from The University of Hong Kong.

First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors (FSI), a leading global investment manager, has appointed Ray Cullivan as Head of FSI Ireland.

Cullivan is responsible for business strategy implementation, service delivery and regulatory oversight for First Sentier in Ireland, which provides investment solutions for clients in the European Union.

First Sentier established its Ireland office in 2019 to maintain and grow its European client base from a jurisdiction with a reputation for market and product innovation, within the EU regulatory environment.

This ensures First Sentier's products and services in Europe continue to meet relevant standards while providing its clients in the EU, including those served from its branches in France and Germany, with access to its range of investment strategies.

Gary Cotton, managing director, EMEA, said: "Our operations in the EU are an important factor in our continued growth in Europe.

Ray's experience in running an Irish management company within a global asset management firm will be invaluable in ensuring we can adapt to future regulatory and product developments, while continuing to deliver the high service levels we expect for our funds and clients."

Based in Dublin, Cullivan joined First Sentier on 3 May, and replaces Adrian Hilderly, who is retiring later this month. He will also join the First Sentier Investors Ireland Management Company Board (subject to regulatory approvals).

Cullivan joins from GAM, where he was most recently Head of GAM in Ireland, and a member of the group's senior leadership team.

He was responsible for ensuring the operation of the Irish management company was aligned with the overall group strategy and local industry and regulatory requirements.

He also led the group's global operations and fund oversight function, which provides the operational platform for their investment management and third-party fund management company businesses.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), a global private investment firm, has appointed Amr Nosseir as a senior advisor to the Firm.

Nosseir has spent the past 30 years working closely with sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and other institutional and non-institutional investors across the Middle East.

CD&R, which enjoys a 44-year record of building value by driving operational excellence at its portfolio companies, is expanding its efforts to extend and expand its relationships with private markets investors in the Middle East. CD&R-managed funds currently count many prominent financial institutions and families from the region as investors.

Nosseir will focus on reinforcing ties with existing limited partners and establishing new, trust-based relationships with investing organizations and families.

Most recently, Nosseir was managing director, chairman, and head of Middle East business development and investor relations at CVC Capital Partners.

Previously, Nosseir was a founding partner and chairman-Middle East at Perella Weinberg Partners, where he was responsible for the creation of their investment banking and alternative investment product capital-raising activities in the Middle East.

Nosseir also spent 16 years at Morgan Stanley, including 12 years as head of Morgan Stanley's Middle East Group.

BTIG

BTIG announced that Andrew Jarman has joined the firm's Fixed Income Credit sales and trading team as a managing director.

Jarman will enhance our existing credit business that provides quality liquidity solutions for its global customer base.

"We are excited to have Andrew join our team," said Christopher Rollins, chief executive officer of BTIG in London. "He has a diverse knowledge base and deep understanding of the fixed income marketplace, traditional and alternative investment strategies as well as strong relationships with portfolio managers that will broaden our network and credit capabilities to strategically grow our offering across EMEA."

Jarman brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm. Prior to BTIG, he was a founder and managing director at Sigered Financial Markets. Previously, he was co-head of leveraged and distressed credit at GFI Securities and a director within European High Yield Credit Trading at Citibank.

Earlier in his career, he was a director within Hedge Fund Sales as well as Head of European High Yield Credit Trading at Deutsche Bank.

