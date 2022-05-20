Isle of Man and one overseas territory win city status for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Eight new cities are being created for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with at least one in every UK nation - and on the Falkland Islands and Isle of Man.

Stanley, in the Falklands islands, and the crown dependency's Douglas, in the Isle of Man win city status following this latest jubilee's decision to allow Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories to apply for the first time.

Milton Keynes, Colchester and Doncaster in England, Dunfermline in Scotland, Bangor in Northern Ireland and Wrexham in Wales all get the title.

Applicants had to show their cultural heritage and royal links.

The Platinum Jubilee civic honours competition also required places to show how their local identity and communities meant they deserved to be granted city status.

The new cities can expect a boost to local communities and open up new opportunities for people who live there, the UK's Cabinet Office said.

The announcement of the latest civic honours takes the number of official cities in mainland UK to 76, with 55 in England, eight in Scotland, seven in Wales and six in Northern Ireland.

Douglas has a population of 26,677 (2021 census), and the Queen is patron of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) which started in Douglas.

Its Royal Hall plays host to annual flagship concerts by the Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra, the Isle of Man Choral Society and the Manx Last Night of the Proms.

Mayor of Douglas Janet Thommeny said: "We are thrilled with this news! It is an honour of civic pride for Douglas and everyone who lives and works here to receive this recognition and I'm sure everyone connected with the town - or should I say, city! - will be incredibly proud.

"Our commiserations to our friends in Peel, who we hope can gain city status in the future. We are grateful to the Douglas Members of the House of Keys who wholeheartedly supported and encouraged our bid."

Stanley had a population of 2,458 in 2016 (according to its most recent census) and Members of the Royal Family have regularly visited the islands, including the late Duke of Edinburgh in 1957.

In 2016, the Duke of Cambridge spent six weeks on the islands as a search and rescue helicopter pilot.

Holidays and events specific to the islands, are held annually - such as Peat Cutting Monday.

The sacrifices made during the Falklands War are also remembered - 2022 marks 40 years since the conflict.

Commenting on the winners, UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said, "City Status is a huge accolade and I congratulate our eight brilliant winners. This competition showcases the best of Britain and the Overseas Territories and will act as a lasting legacy of Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee."