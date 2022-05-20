Aviva names BlackRock veteran for sustainability lead

Aviva Investors has hired Blackrock veteran Sam Tripuraneni as head of sustainable outcomes.

In this role, Tripuraneni will oversee the firm's stewardship and sustainable outcomes franchises, encompassing the climate transition, social transition and natural capital transition suite of products.

Tripuraneni joins Aviva Investors from BlackRock where he spent seven years, most recently as a director in its sustainable investing team.Prior to that, he was a relationship manager in the firm's UK defined contribution sales team.

He will also lead on developing the existing sustainable funds' processes, related data and quantitative research models, and the quantification and delivery of sustainability impacts.

This will include overseeing ESG thematic research and how this is integrated across market asset classes, as well contributing to product development for new sustainability and impact strategies.

Based in London, he reports to Mirza Baig, global head of ESG investments, and manages a team of eight sustainability specialists.

Baig said: "I am pleased to welcome Sam to Aviva Investors in this strategic role for the business.

"His experience and expertise stood out through the recruitment process, and I am confident he will help build on our solutions to meet the financial, social and environmental objectives that matter increasingly to our clients and wider society."