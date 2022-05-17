IQ-EQ strengthens its presence in France

Two of IQ-EQ's French businesses, Peru & Partners and Conseil Expertise & Synthèse (CE&S), have today (17 May) rebranded as IQ-EQ.

This rebranding marks a major milestone in the group's growth journey within the buoyant French market, IQ-EQ said in its statement.

Fully integrating these individually successful businesses under the IQ-EQ brand enables the formation of what it said was a "uniquely comprehensive offering in the French market and becomes one of the leading service providers to asset managers and investors".

It's offering revolves around four key departmental pillars. The first three are as follows:

• Fund management, including securitisation services

• Fund administration, valuation and CFO secondment services

• Corporate services

Together, these three offerings create a ‘one-stop shop' for asset managers and investors in France.

The fourth pillar, fiducie services, will remain under the Equitis, part of IQ-EQ, brand owing to its strength and longevity in the market. Equitis is widely acknowledged as the pioneer and leader in fiducie services.

IQ-EQ France now consists of a team of over 100 experts, each with at least 15+ years' senior industry experience.

Anne-Marie Costet, CEO of IQ-EQ France, said: "At a time when the alternatives sector is booming, the coming together of our businesses and continued investment in talents and technology, reflect the scale of the Group's growth ambitions in the French market.

"This is a milestone day for the French business as it allows us to go to market with a single united team with significant added strength and depth of expertise. With the expertise and client-centricity of our French team bolstered by IQ-EQ's global network, our offering to investors and asset managers truly is one of the most complete on the market. I feel confident in saying IQ-EQ France has an exciting future ahead."

To ensure a smooth transition towards a fully integrated and cross-functional model, IQ-EQ further said it has built a strong leadership team in France.

Anne-Marie Costet is supported by a number of experienced department executives: Sébastien Péru for fund services, Romain Riegert for fund management, Jean-Noël Servans for corporate services, Daniela Kotzeva for the Equitis fiducie business, and Sophie Hubert as regional Chief Commercial Officer.

IQ-EQ's group CEO, Mark Pesco, added: "France is a key strategic market in IQ-EQ's ambitious global growth plans, as it is one of the most dynamic markets in Europe for alternative investments.

"This rebrand will help consolidate our market position both in France and across continental Europe, while enabling us to accelerate the further development of our French operating platform and nurture a strong company culture that helps IQ-EQ stand out not only as the provider of choice to our growing French client base but also as an employer of choice in the region.

"Our French client base is growing at pace and I'm excited to support Anne-Marie and the rest of the team as we take our operations in France to new heights."