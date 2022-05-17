POLL: What are the industry's greatest challenges over the next 12 months?

RL360 has teamed up with International Investment to bring you this quickfire poll asking the following single question:
Please take a moment to give us your view.
Click here (or on the link below) to select your answer.
Which two of the following issues do you consider will be your greatest challenges over the next 12 months?
- Regulatory change
- The need to adopt new technology within my business
- The provision of additional value for money for clients
- Provider consolidation and lack of choice
- Economic uncertainty