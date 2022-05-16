New York based Grayscale to launch first ever digital assets ETF in UK, Italy, Germany

Grayscale Investments, one of the world's largest digital currency asset managers, launched on 16 May its first European ETF, Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF.

The ETF will list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Borsa Italiana, and Deutsche Börse Xetra.

It will also be passported for sale across Europe.

GFOF UCITS ETF tracks the investment performance of the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index and seeks to offer investors exposure to companies at the intersection of finance, technology, and digital assets - companies that are building the digital economy - all through the familiar ETF wrapper.

In February 2022, Grayscale listed an ETF in the United States that tracks the investment performance of the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index.

The Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index comprises companies representing three "Future of Finance" pillars:

Financial Foundations - asset managers, exchanges, brokerages, and wealth managers involved in the enablement of the digital economy

Technology Solutions - organizations providing the technology to facilitate the digital economy through data and processing

Digital Asset Infrastructure - includes companies directly involved in mining, energy management, and activities that power the digital asset ecosystem

Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein said: "We announced our first ETF earlier this year in partnership with Bloomberg as part of the expansion of our business.

"With growing global demand from both institutional and individual investors for Grayscale products, we're thrilled to be expanding our offering in Europe through the UCITS wrapper."

He added: "This product draws upon our historical strengths, while furthering our evolution as an asset manager that helps investors build portfolios that can stand the test of time. GFOF UCITS ETF is the natural next step in our global strategic journey."

David LaValle, Global Head of ETFs at Grayscale Investments said: "At Grayscale, we have long believed that the digital economy will be a major driver for the development and growth of the global economy.

"Through GFOF UCITS ETF, European investors now have the opportunity to receive exposure to the companies that are pivotal to the evolution of the global financial system.

"We are incredibly proud to reach this international milestone as Grayscale remains at the forefront of digital currency investing."

Hector McNeil, co-CEO and co-Founder of HANetf said: "In the past few years, we have seen an explosion of digital innovations and solutions disrupting the global financial sector, making it more accessible, transparent and inclusive.

"We are excited to work with a trusted partner like Grayscale to bring an ETF to the European market providing exposure to the digital economy."