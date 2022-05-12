Slideshow: Connections all around at II's first full day UK event

II Connect 2022
Connection and collaboration across the international  financial services world was the at the forefront of Wednesday's II Connect 2022 event.

In what was  a jam-packed agenda, filled with informative sessions, vital debate, live on stage role play of cross-border advice and a keynote from one of the UK's best known political voices - Lord Owen - International Investment's first full day UK event brought the cross-border industry together 

II publisher Gary Robinson said: "The line-up has exceeded all expectations and the support from our eight sponsors, industry bodies and the cross-border advice world has been phenomenal.

"We are really pleased with the feedback that we have had and that delegates, sponsors and speakers left II Connect had such a positive experience. II Connect may have been our first full day event in the UK, but it is firmly on the map and next year's event will continue to grow."

Click on the images above to view a selection of images from the event. And tune in to International Investment tomorrow for  the complete slideshow of images from the event.

