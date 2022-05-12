Former Quilter International global sales director Brendan Dolan joins funds group

Former global sales director of Quilter International Brendan Dolan has joined VAM Funds as sales director.

Dolan brings with him decades of experience in the international financial services sector which aligns well with VAM's growing global distribution model, VAM said in a LinkedIn statement on 12 May.

VAM said: "We believe that Brendan is a great fit for us as he is aligned with our goal of striving for exceptional client outcomes."

Dolan said: "I have joined VAM as I believe that it has an excellent investment proposition with high quality investment partners, and I am looking forward to contributing to its global expansion plans"

In December last year, Global sales director Brendan Dolan departed Quilter International after 30 years with the company.