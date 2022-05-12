Ukraine adds pressure to Malta over golden passports, Finland to join Nato without delay

Ukrainian President Volodymyrr Zelenskyy has urged Malta to "find out which Russians are trying to hide using your jurisdiction" and to stop Russian oil from using Malta-flagged vessels, in a short speech to the Maltese parliament on 10 May.

Zelenskyy said it was "time to end the current privileges for Russian citizens. From gold passports with privileges to dual citizenship.

"Please do not allow yourself to be used, do not allow to use your island!

"Find out which Russians are trying to hide using your jurisdiction and your land.

"Block real estate, yachts and accounts owned by Russians, the activities of Russian IT and blockchain companies, Russian propaganda channels.

"This has long been more than just business in Russia, but the structures associated with the aggressive Russian state."

Last month, the European Commission moved to the second stage of its infringement proceeding against Malta, sending a "reasoned opinion" regarding the existence of citizenship by investment schemes in the country.

In another development today (12 May), Finland's president and prime minister have said in a joint statement that Finland must formally apply to Nato for the first time, representing a big shift in the country's defence policy.

President Sauli Niinisto and prime minister Sanna Marin said: "We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days."

"Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay," they said.

"NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance," the statement further said.