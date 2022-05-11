AILO to focus on next generation of cross-border life industry professionals

Inspiring talented young professionals in the finance sector to pursue careers in the cross-border life industry is one of the key aims of the Association of International Life Offices (AILO) for 2022.

That's the message in a statement on 10 May from AILO CEO, Bob Pain (pictured below), as the trade organisation celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.

He said: "It's a good time to reflect on the past and celebrate the organisation's achievements.

"But it's also an opportunity to build for the future by re-energising our plans to encourage the current and next generations of talented young people to join the sector.

"AILO's Champions Group is already doing great work to make that happen, so the Management Committee will be doing all we can to support their activities this year."

That will form a key element in AILO's ongoing strategy to champion the interests of life assurance firms, and those in associated industries, which operate in Europe and the rest of the world.

Based on its three pillars of activity - analysis, advocacy, education - AILO provides a range of exclusive benefits to members, including access to industry research and reports, networking events, webinars, and eLearning modules for newcomers to the industry.

AILO is now working with MMC, a leading content and communications agency which specialises in finance and technology.

Pain added: "The expansion of our social media presence is part of our ongoing efforts to promote the industry. We're working with the MMC team to develop and implement a strategy from Q2 onwards to achieve this objective."