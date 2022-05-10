Pridham Report: Fidelity sees sharp growth in Q1 2022

Despite a downturn in markets and the first quarter of net negative retail flows since the pandemic began, top UK fund managers have maintained strong sales so far in 2022, according to the Pridham Report.

Fidelity had an especially solid first quarter, taking second place in gross sales and first place in net flows. Gross sales of Fidelity's equity funds have increased by 60% compared to last quarter, with its Global Dividend fund being the fourth best-selling retail product in the UK fund market.

JP Morgan also did well, returning to the top ten for both gross and net sales in Q1, partially due to demand for North American equities in both its offshore JPM America Equity fund and onshore US Equity Income fund.

Other beneficiaries of the swell in North American popularity includes HSBC, who climbed to fourth place for gross and third place for net flows in part due to the popularity of its American index product, and Baillie Gifford, whose American fund saw strong inflows.

Royal London also saw a strong start to the year, moving to fifth place for both gross and net sales. The report attributed this to "ongoing investor demand for sustainable products, in both equity and fixed income sectors, while investor concerns about rising interest rates saw inflows into their short-dated products".

Paula Pridham, deputy editor of the report, said: "Despite interest rates being at a 13 year high, investing in funds with a strong track record remains an attractive proposition for long term investors against a backdrop of increasing inflation and the war in Ukraine. However, some managers will continue to feel the effect of the squeeze on household finances."