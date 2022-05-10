People Moves: Lazard AM, Numis, Rathbone Greenbank, Lowes FM, Equity Trustees Fund Services Board, Comentis 

Lazard Asset Management

Lazard Asset Management (LAM) today announced that Fadi El Haddad has joined as a Director, and a senior member of Institutional Sales and Marketing, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

"Fadi brings a wealth of knowledge and institutional sales experience to the team in the Middle East," said Farah Foustok, chief executive officer of Lazard Gulf Limited. "We welcome Fadi and look forward to working with him as we realise our growth ambitions in the region."

Prior to joining LAM, Haddad was Principal Investment Consultant and Commercial Leader for Mercer Investments in the Middle East since 2017.

Previously, he was head of Al Mal Capital's institutional department, the investment arm of Dubai Investments PJSC. Haddad also was Head of Institutional Business and Product Development for Rasmala Plc. in Dubai and Business Development Manager at ING Investment Management (Middle East).

Numis

Numis, the independent investment bank, has announced the appointment of Simon Bowler as head of research.

Bowler joined Numis in 2018 as head of retail research, following previous roles with Exane BNPP and Citigroup.

He takes over from Will Wallis, who after 15 years has decided to step back from the role of Head of Research but remains with the team as Head of Technology research, covering a range of software stocks.

He will continue to build the Equity Research team, deepening its research of listed companies to equip equity investors with the knowledge to make informed investment decisions within equities.

He was also retain primary coverage for a number of Retail stocks.

Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson, Co-CEOs at Numis said: "We are delighted that Simon will be taking over as Head of Research. His knowledge of our business and that of the broader industry means he is well placed to continue building our team's coverage, working closely with our sales team, to ensure we are equipping investors with the insights needed to inform investment decisions.

"We'd also like to take this opportunity to thank Will for his leadership and commitment over the past 15 years and look forward to him continuing to play a central role in the team."



Rathbone Greenbank Investments

Rathbone Greenbank Investments has named Sophie Lawrence to the newly created role of Greenbank stewardship and engagement lead. She will continue to report to Kate Elliot, head of ethical, sustainable and impact (ESI) research.

The creation of the new position consolidates Greenbank's long-standing commitment to engagement and stewardship and highlights its view on the critical role such activities play in the delivery of positive impacts for the environment and society more widely.

Previously senior ethical, sustainable and impact researcher at Greenbank, Sophie now formally takes on the responsibility of delivering key engagement projects, maintaining and building relationships with external partner organisations, and shaping Greenbank's overall engagement strategy, priorities and reporting.

Sophie will continue to work closely with Rathbones Group's stewardship team, led by stewardship director, Matt Crossman.

Kate Elliot, head of ethical, sustainable and impact research, Rathbone Greenbank Investments said:

"Greenbank has long been committed to stewardship and engagement with the companies we own for our clients and through wider collaborative programmes.

"This new position reflects the vital role that Sophie has played, and continues to play, in enhancing Greenbank's engagement policy, strategy, governance and reporting, in addition to her leadership on individual engagement projects."



Lowes Financial Management

UK financial advisory firm, Lowes Financial Management, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of its first associate director.

Andy Gardiner has been employed to the new role as part of a wider restructure and expansion of the practice and services.

With headquarters in Newcastle, the firm has plans to open further offices during the year and is adjusting its team structure to accommodate and manage the planned changes and growth.

Chartered Financial Planner and Fellow of the Personal Finance Society Andy Gardiner, 40, of Gosforth, Newcastle has been with Lowes for more than 16 years and has seen the financial advisory market alter significantly during that period.

Equity Trustees Fund Services Board in UK

Tim Callaghan has joined the Equity Trustees Fund Services Board in the UK, bringing more than 30 years of experience in managing, marketing and oversight of investment strategies as an investment specialist.

He was most recently the chief investment officer and lead manager of the Globersel Pactum Natural Resources Fund at Nextam Partners Ltd and has also held Investment Management roles at Gartmore Investment Management and Morley Fund Management Ltd, among others.

"I'm looking forward to contributing towards the continuing development of this exciting and rapidly growing business. The Independent ACD industry has undergone much change over the last five years, with growing demand from investment managers for an independent, experienced and trusted ACD partner, and Equity Trustees ticks all of these boxes," Callaghan said.



CEO of Equity Trustees Fund Services (UK), James Gardner, added: "With the addition of Tim to the UK Board we have now completed our transition to a majority Independent Board, further strengthening our core belief that a truly Independent ACD is the key to strong fund governance, reducing conflicts and providing higher levels of investor protection."



Comentis

Clinical reg tech provider, Comentis, which aims to protect and support the vulnerable who would otherwise go unidentified or undetected, has announced that Richard Farr has joined the firm as a non-executive director (NED).

The appointment follows mounting regulatory pressure in the financial and legal services sectors which requires professionals in these areas to better identify, support and protect vulnerable or reduced cognitive clients.

With over 30 years' experience, Richard is a well-known figure across corporate and retail financial services as chief executive director at consulting firm Telos Solutions. Richard also currently serves on the EmoneyHub Ltd board as a non-exec director.

A veteran in the market, he holds a number of influential roles across the financial services industry including being the chair of Association of Professional Compliance Consultants (APCC) Operational Steering Group, as well as being the chair of APCC Vulnerability Working Group.

He is also the former chair of ILAG Regulation (UK & EU) and member of its Risk Management Practitioner Groups, and of the AMI compliance forum too.

