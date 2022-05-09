IFA big hitters add weight to II Connect panel

John Westwood, chairman of Blacktower and Victor France, CEO of Abbey Wealth are the latest two big names from within the cross-border adviser world to join the panel sessions at this Wednesday's II Connect event.

In what is already a jam-packed agenda, filled with informative sessions, vital debate, live on stage role play of cross-border advice and a keynote from one of the UK's best known political voices, we are pleased to add the final names to International Investment's first full day UK event.

Blacktower's chair John Westwood and Abbey Wealth's CEO Victor France, will join the opening session of the day - entitled IFA Toolkit. They will be joined by Hansard's head of business development Debra Shields and LGT Wealth Management's business development Stuart Andrews where they will discuss the essential tools needed for a 21st century international advisor. And how recent events and regulatory changes will shape the adviser of the future.

II publisher Gary Robinson said: "The line-up has exceeded all expectations and the support from our eight sponsors, industry bodies and the cross-border advice world has been phenomenal. We are all looking forward to Wednesday in what we believe will be a fantastic event for our industry."

There is still time register for this must-see event which takes place at the Cavendish Conference Centre in London 9am - 4pm, though places are limited.