Tim Bond departs Odey Asset Management

Tim Bond, former fund manager of the ill-fated Odyssey fund which closed last November, has now left Odey Asset Management.

According to his LinkedIn profile he left the firm in January 2022, however, Odey (pictured) did not respond to a request for confirmation and comment.

The Odey Odyssey was closed for its size, which was $65 million in March 2021, and unable to accept new investments for nearly a month before its 1 November 2021 close.

Amati Global Investors' new Strategic Innovation fund promises to stay away from 'hyper growth stocks'

In his eleven and a half years at Odey, macro bond investor Bond also acted as an economist and strategist for the group, which he departed serving as a partner in the firm.

Bond will remain as a senior non-executive director for The Law Debenture Corporation, managed by James Henderson and Laura Folls from asset managers Janus Henderson.