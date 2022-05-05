Toby Nangle departs Columbia Threadneedle seeking a 'career change'

Columbia Threadneedle's global head of asset allocation, Toby Nangle, has stepped down today, the fund house reports.

Nangle (pictured) is leaving after a decade at the firm having "decided to have a change in his career", a spokesperson for Columbia Threadneedle has confirmed.

As well as heading the firm's asset allocation team, Nangle headed up the EMEA multi-asset team throughout his tenure and was manager of several funds, including the £2.3bn Threadneedle Dynamic Real Return portfolio.

His colleague, Paul Niven, will take over as head of asset allocation.

Niven joined Columbia Threadneedle via the acquisition of BMO GAM (EMEA) that occurred last year.

Regarding Nangle's funds, the spokesperson for Colombia Threadneedle said: "We are currently recruiting for an experienced portfolio manager to lead Columbia Threadneedle's Dynamic Real Return strategy", and the other multi-asset portfolios.