IFGL staff extract cash from Nigel Green

Nigel Green has generously put his hand in his pocket to join forces with IFGL staff and raise £60,000 for the Ukraine Appeal, IFGL said in a statement today (5 May).

The deVere boss approached IFGL, the group that comprises RL360, Friends Provident International and Ardan International, with a challenge to help him raise money for people displaced by the war in Ukraine.

IFGL CEO David Kneeshaw explained: "We have all watched on TV and been moved by the events in Ukraine. We are grateful to Nigel Green for suggesting the idea of raising money to help, and generously offering to double whatever money our staff were able to raise.

"Our staff enthusiastically accepted the challenge and forced Nigel to dig deep by raising an incredible £30,000, an amount that Nigel will double up to £60,000."

Nigel Green said: "I would like to thank everyone at IFGL who contributed to the mighty amount raised to help the innocent families who fled Ukraine and who now have to try and rebuild their lives.

"With no hesitation, the IFGL team came together in an inspirational act of solidarity. The funds raised are testament to their determination and commitment to try and make the world a better, brighter place for those less fortunate than ourselves."

In addition to the £60,000 with IFGL, Nigel also recently raised an impressive €200,000 (and counting) for Ukraine by completing the Valletta half marathon.

The £60,000 will be donated to the Disaster Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.