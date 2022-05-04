Mourant promotes record 58 staff across the world 

Mourant, a law firm-led professional services business, has announced a record number of 58 promotions globally, effective 1 May 2022.

The appointments span the firm's six offices, with 24 promotions in the legal practice, 28 in affiliated business Mourant Governance Services and six in the Business Services team.

60% of the promotions are women, reflecting the firm's continued commitment to professional growth and empowering everyone to fulfil their potential.

In total, there were 23 promotions in Jersey, 13 in Cayman, seven in Guernsey, six in Hong Kong, five in London and four in the BVI. 12 promotions are currently subject to immigration approval.

Mourant Global managing partner, Jonathan Rigby, said: "The diversity of talent that we see in this record-breaking round of promotions across our business, including our growing governance services team, is testament to our continued commitment to foster a culture of inclusivity to support the professional growth of all our people.

"These individuals have been recognised for their strong technical skills, commercial judgement, distinct global perspective and ability to build trusted relationships with our clients and their advisers. I congratulate all of them on their achievement and wish them every success in their new roles."

Mourant currently employs around 500 people.