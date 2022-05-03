If your client requires tax advice, how would you assist? And how do you select the right jurisdiction(s) for different types of products?

These are some of the big questions International Investment is asking in its new survey which we would very much like you to take part in ahead of our inaugural in-person event on 11 May in London.

The aim of this survey is to understand more about your advice business and how you work with professional connections to offer your clients the best service.

Please click here to access and complete the survey, which is designed to be easy to complete and should only take a short amount of your time.

Take part in our survey here.

We will be sharing highlights of the survey results on the day of the event, which is an excitingly packed programme around international financial planning including lively debate on cross-jurisdictional case study and guest speakers including Lord David Owen.

II Connect, for the international financial services industry is designed to enable you not only to expand your existing network of contacts, but also to build new knowledge and insights across the challenging cross-jurisdictional financial planning and wealth management space.

To find out more details and register for the II Connect event, click here



To take part in International Investment's II Connect Survey, click here



