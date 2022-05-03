Aubrey Global Emerging Markets flagship fund is now available in Germany

Edinburgh based asset manager Aubrey Capital Management has announced that one of its flagship funds, the Aubrey Global Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund (GEM), is now registered for sale in Germany.

Retail and Institutional investors can access the fund soon via a local platform.

The GEM fund managed by Aubrey founding partner Andrew Dalrymple and Investment Managers John Ewart and Rob Brewis targets investment returns through long term capital appreciation by investing in Emerging Market companies that benefit from the wealth progression of their consumers.

It focuses on companies with a return on equity (ROE), earnings per share (EPS) and cash return on assets (CROA) greater than 15%, buying stocks on a price to earnings (PEG) ratio below 1x.

Aubrey registered the funds in Germany due to high demand from clients who wished to use local fund platforms.

Aubrey founding partner Andrew Dalrymple said: "We are looking forward to offering our products also to German investors. German market is known to be competitive, but our highly differentiated approach offers portfolio diversification for both institutional and retail investors.

"Of course, the registration of our Global Emerging Markets Fund happens now in a very volatile time due to the war in Ukraine, legacy of COVID, high level of uncertainty in the global economic outlook, just to name a few.

"However, we are convinced that our fund offers a great option as the agility of a smaller team and strict adherence to investing in companies delivering very strong growth through internal cashflow are our competitive strengths.

"The emerging market consumers still present a lot of very attractive investment opportunities, which is the only area of focus in our fund."